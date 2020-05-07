The NFL will unveil the 2020 season schedule at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday night, but there's already plenty of buzz surrounding the upcoming games.

Ahead of the big reveal on NFL Network, multiple matchups have been leaked to the delight of fans wanting to know who their favorite teams will face this year.

If watching Tom Brady make his Buccaneers debut isn't exciting enough, Tampa Bay will visit Drew Brees and the Saints in Week 1, according to Nick Underhill. The Tampa Bay Times' Rick Stroud confirmed the marquee NFC South matchup will be played at 4:25 p.m. ET on FOX.

Check out the latest news and rumors about NFL teams' 2020 schedule:

Bears:

The Bears will start the season in Detroit and play the Packers three days after Thanksgiving on Sunday Night Football. Chicago will host Green Bay in Week 17 to end the regular season. (Danny Parkins, WSCR-670 AM)

Bills:

The Bills will play the Jets in their home opener on Sept. 13. (Manish Mehta, New York Daily News)

Other home games at New Era Field include matchups against the Patriots on Nov. 1 and the Dolphins on Jan. 3, 2021. (Bradley Gelber, The Bills Wire)

Chiefs:

The Chiefs will open the season at Arrowhead Stadium against the Texans on Thursday Night Football. (Danny Parkins, WSCR-670 AM)

Jets:

The Jets will visit the Bills in Week 1 to open the season. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET. (Manish Mehta, New York Daily News)

Packers:

Green Bay will face the Lions in Week 2 and host the Eagles on Dec. 6. The Panthers will visit Lambeau Field on either Dec. 19 or 20. (Tom Silverstein, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel)

Panthers:

The Panthers will host the Raiders at home in Week 1. (Joseph Person, The Athletic)

Saints:

The Saints will travel to face the Raiders in Las Vegas in Week 2 on Monday Night Football. On Christmas Day, New Orleans will host the Vikings at the Superdome. (Jeff Duncan, The Athletic)

Washington: