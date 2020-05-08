The NFL released the 2020 season schedule on Thursday night and revealed every matchup for the Los Angeles Rams.

The team will move into its new home this season at Los Angeles' SoFi Stadium, which it will share with the Chargers. Between the two franchises, 16 games will be played at the new venue throughout the season.

The Rams will play the first NFL game at SoFi Stadium against the Dallas Cowboys on Sept. 13 on NBC's Sunday Night Football in Week 1. That'll be a rematch of a 2018 divisional playoff game, which the Rams won, 30-22, en route to a spot in Super Bowl LIII.

Other notable games include another Sunday Night Football matchup in Week 6, this time on the road against the division rival 49ers. The Rams will then return home the following week to host the Chicago Bears on Monday Night Football.

They'll have two chances to exact revenge upon those responsible for their Super Bowl LIII defeat, with both coming in primetime. Los Angeles will play on Monday Night Football for their Week 11 road clash against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, then host the New England Patriots in Week 14 on Thursday Night Football.

Here's the Rams' Full 2020 Schedule:

Week 1: vs. Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, Sept. 13 @ 8:30 p.m. ET

Week 2: at Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Sept. 20

Week 3: at Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Sept. 27

Week 4: vs. New York Giants, Sunday, Oct. 4

Week 5: at Washington, Sunday, Oct. 11

Week 6: at San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Oct. 18

Week 7: vs. Chicago Bears, Monday, Oct. 26

Week 8: at Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Nov. 1

Week 9: BYE

Week 10: vs. Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Nov. 15

Week 11: at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Monday, Nov. 23

Week 12: vs. San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Nov. 29

Week 13: at Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Dec. 6

Week 14: vs. New England Patriots, Thursday, Dec. 10

Week 15: vs. New York Jets, Saturday, Dec. 19 OR Sunday, Dec. 20

Week 16: at Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Dec. 27

Week 17: vs. Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Jan. 3