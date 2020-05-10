NFL Rumors: Bengals' Zac Taylor Says Team Is 'Set' With Three Young QBs
The Bengals' quarterback room will presumably enter the 2020–21 season as one of the youngest in the NFL
With the No. 1 pick in the 2020 NFL draft, Joe Burrow, to go along with 26-year-old Ryan Finley and 23-year-old Dolegala, Cincinnati appears content not to add a veteran signal-caller
"We're set. We've got three young guys we really look forward to investing a lot of reps in," head coach Zac Taylor told the Cincinnati Enquirer. "We think they have bright futures. We feel really good about where we're at right now."
The Bengals released longtime starter Andy Dalton at the end of April. Dalton, the franchise's all-time leader in passing touchdowns, subsequently signed with the Dallas Cowboys.
The 37-year-old Taylor is entering his second season as the team's head coach and will look to improve on the franchise's 2–14 2019 record.
