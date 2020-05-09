ESPN's Joe Tessitore and Booger McFarland will not return to the Monday Night Football booth, according to The Athletic's Richard Deitsch.

Ahead of the 2020 NFL season, ESPN reportedly plans to feature new talent on Monday nights. Tessitore and McFarland's successors have not yet been decided, but the network is looking to hire internally, per Deitsch.

According to the New York Post's Andrew Marchand, Steve Levy, Dan Orlovsky, Louis Riddick and Brian Griese are leading candidates for the Monday Night Football job.

Despite their Monday Night Football exit, Tessitore and McFarland will reportedly both remain in "prominent roles" at ESPN. The duo received their share of backlash on social media during their time on the Monday Night Football crew. After McFarland spent prior years in his famed "Booger Mobile," the two shared the booth for the 2019 season.

The Raiders' Jason Witten was also a member of the crew before he chose to return to the NFL after the 2018 season. The tight end still remains in the league.

ESPN has reportedly offered Peyton Manning a "record-breaking sum" for a spot in the booth, but the Hall of Fame quarterback has turned the position down. The network also missed out on Tony Romo as he agreed to a record broadcasting deal to return to CBS.

The NFL released its schedule for the upcoming season on Thursday. The first Monday Night Football game is set to take place on Sept. 14 as the Pittsburgh Steelers visit the New York Giants.