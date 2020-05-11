The Dolphins have agreed to terms on a four-year, $30.28 million deal with rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, according to ESPN's Field Yates.

The deal includes a fifth-year option, reports Yates. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Tagovailoa will receive a signing bonus of $19.6 million.

Miami selected Tagovailoa with the No. 5 pick in the 2020 NFL draft. Heading into the event, many people wondered where the QB would land in t draft order after he suffered a season-ending hip dislocation in mid-November. However, Tagovailoa and his representatives maintained that his recovery had gone well and his hip will be fine in the upcoming season.

The Dolphins expressed interest in drafting Tagovailoa early on and reportedly rushed to meet with him the night before the NFL halted team visits with college prospects. The two sides couldn't make a last-minute meeting work, but clearly that didn't affect their draft decision.

Last season, the Dolphins went 5–11 and finished last in the AFC East. Miami split time between quarterbacks Josh Rosen and veteran journeyman Ryan Fitzpatrick, who started for the majority of the season. The team was eliminated from playoff contention in Week 13, marking its third consecutive year failing to reach the postseason.