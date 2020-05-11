Another 2020 draft pick is under contract for the Miami Dolphins, and this time it's their top selection.

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa came to terms Monday, according to multiple reports, signing a four-year, $30.3 million contract with a signing bonus of $19.8 million. Like all contracts for first-round picks, it carries a fifth-year option.

Tagovailoa becomes the fifth member of the Dolphins' 11-player draft class to agree to contract terms.

He follows fourth-round selection, and former Georgia guard, Solomon Kindley, fifth-round choices Jason Strowbridge (defensive end from North Carolina) and Curtis Weaver (edge rusher from Boise State), and sixth-round pick Blake Ferguson (long-snapper from LSU).

That leaves the Dolphins' other two first-round picks, Austin Jackson and Noah Igbinoghene, second-round selections Robert Hunt and Raekwon Davis, third-round choice Brandon Jones and seventh-round pick Malcolm Perry unsigned.

Tagovailoa was the fifth overall selection in the 2020 NFL draft and the second quarterback taken, after the Cincinnati Bengals selected Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow of LSU first overall.

Tagovailoa posted a video on his social media accounts Sunday that showed him surprising his mother with a new Cadillac Escalade SUV for Mother's Day.

Tagovailoa would be the second first-round pick of 2020 to sign his rookie contract, following Carolina Panthers defensive lineman Derrick Brown, who was the seventh overall selection.