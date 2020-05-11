AllDolphins
Top Stories
GM Report
Game Day
News

Reports: Tua Signs Rookie Contract

Alain Poupart

Another 2020 draft pick is under contract for the Miami Dolphins, and this time it's their top selection.

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa came to terms Monday, according to multiple reports, signing a four-year, $30.3 million contract with a signing bonus of $19.8 million. Like all contracts for first-round picks, it carries a fifth-year option.

Tagovailoa becomes the fifth member of the Dolphins' 11-player draft class to agree to contract terms.

He follows fourth-round selection, and former Georgia guard, Solomon Kindley, fifth-round choices Jason Strowbridge (defensive end from North Carolina) and Curtis Weaver (edge rusher from Boise State), and sixth-round pick Blake Ferguson (long-snapper from LSU).

That leaves the Dolphins' other two first-round picks, Austin Jackson and Noah Igbinoghene, second-round selections Robert Hunt and Raekwon Davis, third-round choice Brandon Jones and seventh-round pick Malcolm Perry unsigned.

Tagovailoa was the fifth overall selection in the 2020 NFL draft and the second quarterback taken, after the Cincinnati Bengals selected Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow of LSU first overall.

Tagovailoa posted a video on his social media accounts Sunday that showed him surprising his mother with a new Cadillac Escalade SUV for Mother's Day.

Tagovailoa would be the second first-round pick of 2020 to sign his rookie contract, following Carolina Panthers defensive lineman Derrick Brown, who was the seventh overall selection.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Tagovailoa delivers major gift on Mother's Day

Miami Dolphins rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa said during the combine one of his goals was to change his family members' lives, and he provided an example on Mother's Day

Alain Poupart

Should the Dolphins pursue Larry Warford?

The Miami Dolphins rebuilt their offensive line in the offseason, but three-time Pro Bowl selection Larry Warford could be the finishing touch

Alain Poupart

by

supernintimdo

Ranking the top Dolphins stories of the week

The biggest Miami Dolphins stories of the week included the passing of Don Shula, the regular season schedule and Tua Tagovailoa getting his jersey number

Alain Poupart

Dolphins sign another rookie draft pick

The Miami Dolphins signed long-snapper Blake Ferguson to his rookie contract to cap a week where he got his old number back

Alain Poupart

The Dolphins and the strength of schedule analysis

The Miami Dolphins have the third-toughest schedule in the NFL in 2020, but a deeper analysis offers a different look at the numbers

Alain Poupart

The complete lowdown on Dolphins draft pick Malcolm Perry

The Miami Dolphins completed their 2020 draft by selecting Navy quarterback Malcolm Perry, whose skill set makes him a unique prospect

Alain Poupart

Dolphins continue signing draft picks

The Miami Dolphins signed fifth-round selections Jason Strowbridge and Curtis Weaver as they continue getting their 2020 draft class under contract

Alain Poupart

Longtime Dolphins snapper not ready to retire

John Denney played more games for the Miami Dolphins than anybody except for Dan Marino, but he's looking to make a comeback at the age of 41

Alain Poupart

Family reunion coming for Tua?

Tua Tagovailoa might be joined in South Florida by his younger brother when he begins his NFL career with the Miami Dolphins

Alain Poupart

Breaking down every game on the Dolphins schedule

The Miami Dolphins are early favorites for only three of their 16 games, as we break down their 2020 schedule game by game

Alain Poupart