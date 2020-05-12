Patrick Mahomes Leads Lamar Jackson as 2020 MVP Favorite
Patrick Mahomes finished 2019 by winning Super Bowl MVP, and he's favored to take home more hardware in 2020, per Caesars Sportsbook.
Kansas City's quarterback has 4-1 odds to win the MVP, ahead of Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, who sits at 13-2. Dak Prescott is next at 9-1, while Russell Wilson at 12-1. Tom Brady rounds at the top five at 16-1.
Mahomes won the MVP in his first year as a starter in 2018. He has tossed 76 touchdowns in 30 career starts, tallying 9,128 passing yards
Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey has the best odds of any non-quarterback at 40-1. Adrian Peterson was the last non-QB to win the award, winning MVP with the Vikings in 2012.