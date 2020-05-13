NFL Rumors: T.Y. Hilton Wants to Be a 'Colt for Life'

T.Y. Hilton wants to finish his career in Indianapolis as the 30-year-old wide receiver told reporters Wednesday that he wants to be a "Colt for life."

“Whenever things pick back up, hopefully we can get something done. If not, it’s up to Mr. Irsay and Chris [Ballard]," Hilton said. “I want to be here.’’

The third-round pick in the 2012 NFL draft is heading into the final year of his current contract. He played just 10 games last year due to injuries and totaled 45 receptions for 501 yards, which was the least productive season of his eight-year career.

"Whatever I sign for on my next contract, that’ll be when I hang it up," Hilton said. "Whether it’s two years, three years, four years, whatever it is. Whatever I sign for on my next contract, that’ll be it."

While he also dealt with two high sprains to his right ankle over the final two months of 2018, he has missed just 10 total regular season games throughout his NFL career.

“My work speaks for itself,’’ Hilton said. “When I’m out there, I know what I can do. These last two years I’ve been a little banged up ... This year, if they want me to prove it, I’ll prove it. But I think everybody would want me here. I want to be here.’’

Check out the latest news and rumors around the NFL: