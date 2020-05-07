Ahead of Thursday's planned 2020 schedule release, the NFL sent a memo to its teams outlining protocols for the expected re-opening of club facilities, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. Among the action items mentioned include how many people will be allowed in team facilities at the same time, social distancing, temperature screening and other measures.

The re-opening of team facilities will proceed in phases. The first phase, according to the memo, will include a limited number of non-player personnel—50% of teams' staffs with a maximum of 75 people total per day, unless state or local regulations limit gathering to a lower number. During the first phase, no players would be allowed in team facilities unless they are continuing any therapy or rehabilitation that began prior to the facilities being closed.

Teams have been instructed to have these protocols in place by May 15, at which time the league plans to inform teams when their facilities can formally open.

“We are actively working on the next phase of reopening, which will involve both greater numbers of staff and players as well," the memo reads. "We are actively working with the NFLPA on the protocols that would apply to player access to facilities and expect to have those protocols developed fairly soon.”

Among the protocols teams will adhere to include daily temperature screenings of anybody entering the facilities, according to Pelissero. Any non-essential medical care, such as strength and conditioning training or football skillwork, would not be allowed. The NFL and NFL Players' Association are still negotiating when players will be allowed to return to their teams' facilities.