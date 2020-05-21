After ESPN's success with The Last Dance, the network will explore another sports icon with a nine-part Tom Brady documentary coming in 2021.

The series, titled The Man in the Arena: Tom Brady, will focus on the veteran QB's nine Super Bowl appearances in 20 years with the Patriots. Brady will provide a first-hand account of his football journey that's about to start a new chapter with the Buccaneers.

Brady confirmed the announcement on Twitter Thursday and provided fans with a trailer.

"Things that I've dreamed about have actually come true," Brady said in the trailer. "You just keep putting one foot in front of the other, and you keep trying to make progress, so when I look at over 20 years, I look at how far I've come. But there's not one step that I took where I've realized, 'Look how far I've come.' But those series of steps that I've put together, I go, 'Wow, that's … that's quite a journey' "

The documentary will be co-produced by ESPN, Brady's new company 199 Productions and Gotham Chopra of Religion of Sports. Brady previously teamed up with Chopra on the 2018 Facebook Watch docuseries Tom Vs. Time.

"Nine Super Bowl appearances over the course of 20 years is an achievement on an unmatched level," ESPN's Connor Schell said in a statement to Deadline. "We are thrilled to have the opportunity to work with Tom Brady as he reflects on each of those nine, season-long journeys and the pivotal moments that defined them. Gotham Chopra is a highly skilled filmmaker who I am confident will bring to life this story of an icon in a new and revealing way."