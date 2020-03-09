Tom Brady is staying busy in free agency.

While football fans are holding their breath over Brady's decision, the veteran quarterback has his next job lined up to open 199 Productions in Hollywood, according to Deadline.

His production company will be "a global multi-platform content company to develop original premium content including documentaries, feature films and television shows." Deadline reports the company is developing several projects that would include Brady appearing on camera and focus on sports, wellness, entertainment and more.

Brady and Avengers: Endgame producers directors Joe and Anthony Russo will reportedly produce Unseen Football. The documentary will "be a love letter to his sport and Brady will introduce innovative aspects of the game at every level–high school, college, NFL–isolating plays on screen and examining them from the cellular to the macro level," according to Deadline.

Gotham Chopra will partner with Brady again to direct Unseen Football. Chopra executive produced Tom vs. Time, a 2018 Facebook Watch documentary that detailed Brady's training regimen.

"I'm humbled to have the opportunity to partner with [Joe and Anthony] to bring Unseen Football to the big screen and tell this story in a way that has never been done before. I believe in the essence of teamwork, and I have no doubt, our team will create the most magical experience for people to enjoy," Brady said.

The name of Brady's new production company references how the Patriots drafted him with the No. 199 pick in 2000.

Brady has kept the rumor mill abuzz this offseason over whether he'll return to the Patriots or move to a new team as a free agent. During 20 seasons in New England, Brady and coach Bill Belichick have built a dynasty and led the team to six Super Bowl wins.