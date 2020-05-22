Report: Jets Have No Intention of Dealing Jamal Adams

The Jets have no intention of dealing star safety Jamal Adams, according to SNY's Ralph Vacchiano.

Adams' name recently surfaced in trade rumors as longtime New York Daily News beat writer Gary Myers reported that Adams and the team had come to a stalemate in recent contract talks. Per Myers, the talks have caused friction as the team has given no indication it will give Adams a long-term deal this offseason.

Adams is entering the fourth year of his four-year, $22.2 million rookie contract.

Per SNY, the Jets haven't had trade talks about Adams since last season's trade deadline, when the team reportedly was in discussions with the Dallas Cowboys, among other teams.

The two-time Pro Bowler is refusing to take part in the Jets' voluntary virtual offseason program but has stated publicly that he wants to remain a Jet.

“I’d be lying if I said I don’t expect to be extended,'' Adams said during Super Bowl Week on Jan. 29. "I do. Not for what I’ve just done on the field but even off the field for what I’ve done for the organization. I’ve done everything they’ve asked me to do. I’ve done it at a high level each and every year.”

Adams started 14 games in 2019, making 75 tackles with 10 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks en route to a first-team All-Pro selection.

The 24-year-old safety was New York's No. 6 overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft.