Jets defensive coordinator Gregg Williams became the first team official to comment on Jamal Adams's contract dispute with the team on Thursday.

"You never, ever mess with a guy's contract, but I've got his back on those types of things," Williams told reporters.

Adams officially requested to be traded from the Jets last week, citing pay concerns.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Adams only wants to be traded to the Ravens, Cowboys, Texans, Chiefs, Eagles, 49ers or Seahawks.

The 24-year old safety previously told fans that he was "trying" to move to the Cowboys. On Wednesday, a source told All49ers' Grant Cohn that Adams to the 49ers was "picking up steam."

On Thursday, Williams said that he "think[s] the world" of Adams. He also made it clear that he hopes Adams remains on the Jets next season, citing his versatility on the field.

"I want him to feel good about being here," Williams said.

Adams's contract won't expire until 2022. The Jets have not granted permission for a trade, so it would be a contract violation for Adams to contact another team.

During his time with the Jets, Adams has racked up 273 tackles and 12 sacks over 46 games.