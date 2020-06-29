The New England Patriots may have upgraded at quarterback.

Now, I don't mean that as disrespect to Tom Brady, who is the greatest of all time. And it is far from a guarantee Cam Newton is even currently healthy and thus good enough to still be a starting QB. But if he is anywhere close to what he once was, after all this time off, I’d take that Cam over current Brady, who is about to be 43.

It’s not like the 2015 MVP version of Newton is the only time he made an impact in the league. Cam was averaging over 20 touchdowns through the air and seven on the ground before last season. And even in 2018, prior to his play dipping due to a shoulder injury, he had the Panthers at 6-2 while posting an impressive passer rating, touchdown to interception ratio and career high completion percentage.

If that Cam still exists, then it is hard not to be excited about what he could do under a revamped Bill Belichick and Josh McDaniels helmed offense. Newton gives them an added dimension with his legs and I’d expect them to help him improve when it comes to passing precision.

Or you could just take what Belichick actually said about Cam in 2017, “I think when you’re talking about mobile quarterbacks, guys that are tough to handle, tackle, can throw, run, make good decisions—I mean, I would put Newton at the top of the list.”

I believe all parties involved made the right decision here getting Cam Newton to New England. Cam gets a chance to revive his career under a legendary coach, with a team that did win 12 games last season and has a strong defense and offensive line. While the Pats will have an opportunity to maximize newfound versatility at QB.

And if it works out, the Patriots dynasty may just continue under Bill Belichick, only without Tom Brady.