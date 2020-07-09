EA Sports' Madden NFL 21 is set to launch worldwide on Aug. 28 and the first set of player ratings trickled in on Thursday morning.

Madden released the ratings for all rookie quarterbacks on Thursday, led by new Bengals QB Joe Burrow. The Heisman Trophy winner earned a 76 rating, just ahead of Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and Green Bay QB Jordan Love.

Madden will release a slate of player ratings across the week of July 13. Players in the "99 Club" will be revealed on ESPN's morning program Get Up as well as NFL Live and SportsCenter.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with ESPN to announce Madden NFL 21 player ratings, one of our most anticipated moments each year that sparks intense debate across the sports world,” EA Sports executive Julie Foster said in a statement. “Madden ratings are a direct reflection of the on-field performance of players, so it’s no surprise that fans, and the NFL players themselves, are so passionate about them. We can’t wait to see the discussion unfold on ESPN in the coming week.”

Kyler Murray led all rookie quarterbacks with a 73 rating in 2019. Baker Mayfield entered 2018 with an 81 rating after being selected by the Browns with the No. 1 overall pick.