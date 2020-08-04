Report: NFL Selects Aug. 6 as Opt-Out Deadline for 2020 Season

The NFL has selected Thursday as the last day players can opt out of the 2020 season due to COVID-19, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Thursday's deadline is reportedly set for 4 p.m. ET.

Over 30 players have already opted out of the 2020 season due to concerns regarding the coronavirus. Players who opt out will earn $350,000 in 2020 if they are considered high risk, and their salary will roll over to 2021. If a player is not at risk, he can still opt out and receive a $150,000 stipend.

Chiefs right guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif became the first player in the league to opt out of the season on July 25. Duvernay-Tardif, who has a medical doctorate, plans to work at a long-term care facility outside of Montreal during the 2020 season.

The 2020 season is still slated to begin on Sept. 10. The Chiefs will h the Texans on opening night.