The NFL is on track to open the 2020 season on Sept. 10, but it doesn't mean there aren't plenty of concerns over playing during the coronavirus pandemic.

On July 24, the league and the NFL Players Association approved a plan to open training camp as scheduled and cancel this year's preseason games. Under the plan, players have seven days after the agreement is signed to decide whether they want to opt out of the season due to COVID-19 concerns. If a player is considered high risk for the virus, he can earn $350,000 and an accrued NFL season when opting out. Players not at risk will earn a $150,000 stipend for sitting out the season.

Chiefs right guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif became the first player in the league to opt out of his contract last Friday. Duvernay-Tardif, who has a doctorate in medicine, plans to continue working at a long-term care facility outside of Montreal after joining the frontlines in April. Since his announcement, several other players around the NFL have chosen to skip the season.

Here are the players opting out of the 2020 NFL season:

Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, Chiefs: The 29-year-old has been the Chiefs' starting right guard for the past five seasons, but will continue working as an orderly during the pandemic. "Being at the frontline during this offseason has given me a different perspective on this pandemic and the stress it puts on individuals in our healthcare system," he tweeted. "I cannot allow myself to potentially transmit the virus in our communities simply to play the sport that I love. If I am to take risks, I will do it caring for patients."

De'Anthony Thomas, Ravens: The 27-year-old wide receiver chose to opt out of the season. He spent the first five seasons of his career with the Chiefs before signing with Baltimore in November 2019. He re-signed with the Ravens this March on a one-year deal and will be placed on the team's reserve list, keeping him under contract with Baltimore in 2021.

Chance Warmack, Seahawks: Warmack signed with the Seahawks in March in hopes of restarting his NFL career after taking a year off. The 28-year-old guard was expected to compete for a starting job at right guard but has voluntarily opted out of the season. According to The Seattle Times' Bob Condotta, Warmack reached this decision because some people close to him have contracted COVID-19.

Maurice Canady, Cowboys: The cornerback signed a one-year deal with Dallas as a free agent during the offseason. Regarding his decision to sit out the season, Canady tweeted, "Family first money second."

Caleb Brantley, Washington Football Team: Brantley became the first high-risk player to opt out of the season, according to the NFL transactions report. He was poised to enter his third year with the organization having missed most of 2019 with a Lisfranc foot injury.

Najee Toran, Patriots: The 24-year-old guard spent the 2019 season on the Patriots' practice squad and was looking to compete for a backup role.

Danny Vitale, Patriots: The fifth-year veteran joined New England as a free agent this season and was expected to compete for the starting fullback job since James Develin had retired. He was one of the first Patriots players to voluntarily opt out of the season.

Marcus Cannon, Patriots: Cannon, 32, joined the list of New England players sitting out of the season. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported Cannon will receive the $350,000 higher-risk stipend as a cancer survivor. He battled non-Hodgkin lymphoma after being drafted in 2011.

Brandon Bolden, Patriots: Bolden was set to enter his eighth season with the Patriots and earn $1.3 million in base salary in 2020. He became the fifth Patriots player to opt out this season.

Dont'a Hightower, Patriots: Hightower will also sit out the season amid coronavirus concerns. Hightower and his fiancée Morgan Hart welcomed a baby boy two weeks ago. He told NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, "Me and my fiancée are just more concerned with the health of our family than football — especially the new addition to our family."

Andre Smith, Ravens: Baltimore re-signed the offensive lineman to a one-year, $1.07 million deal ($25,000 guaranteed) in February. He played with the Bengals, Vikings and Cardinals before joining the Ravens.

Stephen Guidry, Cowboys: The undrafted rookie has also opted out of the season and will be placed on the reserve/voluntary opt-out list. Guidry will not receive the $150,00 payout but keep his $10,000 signing bonus. Dallas will continue to hold his rights.

Kyle Peko, Broncos: Denver signed Peko off the Colts' practice squad last December. His wife, Giuliana, was diagnosed with Stage 3 Hodgkin's lymphoma last year and Peko left the Bills' training camp briefly last summer to be with her. The couple announced last season that Giuliana was cancer-free, but her battle with cancer would make her high risk for COVID-19. Peko has voluntarily opted out for the 2020 season.

Eddie Vanderdoes, Texans: The 25-year-old played three games with Houston last season after being activated from the practice squad. The defensive tackle was expected to be part of the Texans' defensive line rotation this season.

Patrick Chung, Patriots: The veteran safety reportedly has chosen to opt out of the 2020 season. He signed a two-year extension with the Patriots in May that included a base salary of $1.1 million.

Eddie Goldman, Bears: The defensive tackle informed Chicago he plans to sit out the season due to health concerns. He was set to enter the second year of his four-year contract extension.

Star Lotulelei, Bills: The veteran defensive tackle has opted out of the 2020 season, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo. He was set to make a guaranteed $4.5 million this year, which will be pushed to next season.

Anthony McKinney, Titans: The undrafted rookie has voluntarily opted out, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Cole Wick, Saints: Wick spent part of the 2019 season on New Orleans' practice squad before signing a reserve/futures contract in January. Yahoo Sports' Eric Edholm reported the tight end opted because of his asthma condition.

Michael Pierce, Vikings: The free-agent defensive tackle reportedly is opting out this season, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Pierce has respiratory issues and is considered to be in the high-risk category.