Nine-time Pro Bowler Jason Peters has reworked his deal with the Eagles following his move to left tackle, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Peters re-signed with Philadelphia in July and planned to play guard for the first time in his career. However, after Andre Dillard's season-ending injury, the 38-year-old Peters chose to slide back to his former position. The move comes with a pay raise in his new deal that's worth up to $8 million, including $4 million guaranteed. Peters will also receive a $2 million signing bonus, per Schefter.

Earlier this summer, Peters signed a one-year deal worth up to $6 million, with $3 million guaranteed.

