NFL Rumors: Eagles' Jason Peters Gets Pay Raise After Move to Left Tackle
Nine-time Pro Bowler Jason Peters has reworked his deal with the Eagles following his move to left tackle, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Peters re-signed with Philadelphia in July and planned to play guard for the first time in his career. However, after Andre Dillard's season-ending injury, the 38-year-old Peters chose to slide back to his former position. The move comes with a pay raise in his new deal that's worth up to $8 million, including $4 million guaranteed. Peters will also receive a $2 million signing bonus, per Schefter.
Earlier this summer, Peters signed a one-year deal worth up to $6 million, with $3 million guaranteed.
- Clay Matthews's agent, Ryan Williams, said the linebacker remains "open to playing in the NFL in 2020" after it was reported he would not play this season. Williams said Matthew recently communicated with the Broncos but was unable to come to an agreement with the team. (Mike Garafolo, NFL Network)
- The Jaguars, who are dealing with several injuries ahead of Sunday's opener, have signed former Buccaneers running back Dare Ogunbowale. Jacksonville placed Devine Ozigbo on injured reserve with a hamstring injury, and Ryquell Armstead is on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Ogunbowale was cut by Tampa Bay last week, days before they signed Leonard Fournette. (Team announcement)
- The Jets signed linebacker Alec Ogletree to their practice squad. The Giants released Ogletree in February after two seasons with the team. Ogletree provides insurance for the Jets, who will play without C.J. Mosley in 2020 since he opted out of the season due to COVID-19 concerns. (Team announcement)