Report: Chiefs Sign Travis Kelce to Four-Year, $57 Million Contract Extension

The Kansas City Chiefs and Travis Kelce have reportedly agreed to terms on a four-year, $57 million contract extension that will keep Kelce in Kansas City for the next six seasons.

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network first reported that the Chiefs and Kelce's representatives had been "working on an extension to pay him according to his production." ESPN's Jeremy Fowler first reported that it's a four-year extension, tying Kelce to the Chiefs for the next six seasons. Rapoport later reported that the contract is worth between $14 million and $15 million per year in new money, and ESPN's Adam Schefter was first with final terms: four years, $57.25 million with $28 million in guarantees for the star tight end, in addition to his next two years already on the books with KC.

This move comes just hours after reports surfaced of San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle signing his own long-term extension for five years and $75 million, averaging $15 million per year.

Kelce's previous five-year, $46.8 million deal in 2016 has been a bargain for the Chiefs, as he's carried cap hits of roughly $5.5 million, $10 million and $10.7 million in the first three years of the deal. He was slated to make $11.2 million and $9 million in 2020 and 2021, but those numbers could move in either direction with the extension. If the Chiefs choose to lower Kelce's cap hits in the next two years, it could help them avoid salary cap concerns in the immediate future, while bloating Kelce's number later in the deal. Alternatively, they could hold steady or increase Kelce's cap hit sooner to stay flexible down the road. The former seems more likely, as Arrowhead Report's Conner Christopherson predicted in July when he explored how the Chiefs can slide below a potential $175 million salary cap in 2021:

Other veterans like Travis Kelce and Mitchell Schwartz carry salary cap hits that are probably lower than their real value in 2021, having a cap hit of $9 million and $10 million respectively. New deals for them could lower their 2021 cap hit potentially, but it’d shave only a few million off, unless the contracts have very creative structures.

Kelce's deal could provide more flexibility for the Chiefs when they need it most while also serving as a nice payday for the team's star tight end, likely leading him to a path where he can ultimately spend his entire career in Kansas City.