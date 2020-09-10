The defending Super Bowl champions Chiefs will kick off the 2020 NFL season when they host the Texans at Arrowhead Stadium on Thursday night.

The two teams last met in a 2019 divisional playoff showdown, where Houston breezed to an early 24–0 start in the first 19 minutes. But quarterback Patrick Mahomes led an impressive rally, including five touchdown passes, to seal the Chiefs' 51–31 victory. They became the first team in NFL postseason history to win a game by 20 or more points after trailing by 20 or more. Kansas City capped off their season with a Super Bowl victory over the 49ers in early 2020 before the sports world shut down in mid-March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

During an unusual NFL offseason, the Texans saw several roster changes. Coach Bill O’Brien shockingly traded DeAndre Hopkins on the opening day of free agency, leaving a gaping hole in the Texans' offense. Houston brought on veteran wideouts Randall Cobb and Brandin Cooks, as well as former Cardinals running back David Johnson. In the NFL draft, the team addressed its defensive needs by selecting TCU defensive lineman Ross Blacklock and Florida defensive end Jonathan Greenard.

With less than a week before the season's start, the Texans locked in quarterback Deshaun Watson with a four-year, $160 million extension last weekend. The deal received plenty of comparisons to Mahomes' historic 10-year extension worth around $503 million that he signed in July. Mahomes' gigantic contract was a no-brainer for the Chiefs, who wanted to keep their Super Bowl MVP around long term.

The Chiefs will bring back most of their starters from their championship team. However, the offense will be missing guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif and running back Damien Williams, who opted out of the season due to COVID-19 concerns.

Kansas City will have a limited number of fans at Arrowhead Stadium for the Thursday Night Football clash.

Here's How to Watch:

Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC

Live Stream: You can stream the game on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.