Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is set to make his NFL debut on Sunday when Cincinnati squares off against the Chargers at 4:05 p.m. ET. The former Heisman Trophy winner's debut will mark the 12th straight season in which at least one rookie QB has begun the season as his team's starter.

Plenty of first-round quarterbacks have starred in NFL debuts that took place Week 1, such as 2011 No. 1 overall pick Cam Newton, 2012 No. 2 overall pick Robert Griffin III and 2019 No. 1 overall pick Kyler Murray.

Prior to the 2020 No. 1 pick's debut, here's a look at how some notable recent rookie quarterbacks played in their Week 1 debuts.