Peyton Manning, Calvin Johnson Among 2021 Hall of Fame Nominees

The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced 130 modern-era nominees for the 2021 class headlined by two-time Super Bowl champion and five-time MVP Peyton Manning.

The initial nominee list consists of 65 offensive, 49 defensive and 16 special teams players. The modern-era nominee roster will be reduced to 25 semifinalists in November and 15 finalists in January.

Manning, who last played during the 2015 season, is one of 14 first-year eligible players on the nominee list. The others include running back Steven Jackson, wide receivers Calvin Johnson, Wes Welker and Roddy White, tight end Heath Miller, offensive linemen D’Brickashaw Ferguson and Logan Mankins, defensive linemen Jared Allen, Justin Tuck and Kevin Williams, linebacker Jerod Mayo and defensive backs Charles Tillman and Charles Woodson.

Johnson is a six-time Pro Bowler and three-time All-Pro wide receiver who led the league in receiving yards during the 2011 and 2012 seasons with the Detroit Lions.

Those who will be under consideration as 2021 Hall of Fame finalists outside modern-era nominees are senior finalist Drew Pearson, contributor finalist Bill Nunn and coach finalist Tom Flores. The three finalists, along with the final 15 modern-era nominees, will be presented to the committee on "Selection Saturday," the day before Super Bowl LV.

The elected class is set to be enshrined on Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, in Canton, Ohio. The class of 2020, which has yet to be enshrined in a ceremony due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will receive their gold jackets the same weekend.

