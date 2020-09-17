SI.com
NFL
SCORESSCHEDULESTANDINGS
FANTASY
Search

MMQB Staff Week 2 NFL Picks

Who's getting a W in Week 2? The MMQB staff makes its picks.
Author:
Publish date:

It's Week 2! Some NFL teams got off on the right foot last week, and the same goes for our pickers. Now that we've seen a week, we have a little more to information to go on, in this unusual season without a preseason.

Just like we said in our power rankings, now it's time to decide which Week 1 performances we should overreact to and which hot takes we should pump the brakes on. 

Here's who is picking games straight up for the MMQB this year:

Albert Breer, Senior NFL Reporter
Andrew Brandt, Business of Football Columnist
Gary Gramling, Senior Editor
Mitch Goldich, Editor/Writer
Conor Orr, Staff Writer
Jenny Vrentas, Senior Writer

And check out SI Gambling for much more info breaking down every game.