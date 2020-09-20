San Francisco 49ers star tight end George Kittle will miss his team's Week 2 matchup with the Jets on Sunday after suffering an MCL sprain. However, the two-time Pro Bowler might be back when San Francisco faces the Giants in Week 3.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, there is a belief that Kittle will be ready to play next week, even though the injury normally sidelines most players for multiple games.

An MRI on Monday revealed the damage to Kittle's MCL, but ESPN notes that he was seen walking around the Niners' training facility this week without a limp.

Kittle will remain in the Bay Area this weekend, but he is expected to join the team in West Virginia this week as the team prepares for the Giants.

The All-Pro tight end had four catches for 44 yards and added one rush for 9 yards in San Francisco's Week 1 loss to the Cardinals.

In his absence, the 49ers will rely more on tight ends Jordan Reed and Ross Dwelley.

