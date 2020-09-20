Report: Bears Sign RB Tarik Cohen to Three-Year Extension

The Chicago Bears have reportedly signed running back and All-Pro return specialist Tarik Cohen to a three-year, $17.25 million contract extension with $9.533 million in fully guaranteed money, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. The deal has the ability to be worth $18.25 million.

The deal will keep Cohen, 25, under contract with the Bears for four more seasons.

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Cohen, a fourth-round pick out of North Carolina A&T in 2017, has played in every game for Chicago the past three seasons, with 22 starts. He's amassed 2,608 yards from scrimmage and 14 offensive touchdowns so far in his career, with 1,613 return yards and one return score. He made the Pro Bowl and was a first-team All-Pro selection as a return specialist in 2018.

Cohen, an effective threat in the passing game, has finished first or second on the team in receptions in each of the past three years. He led the team with 71 catches in 2018, notching 725 yards and five scores. He also led the league with 411 punt return yards in 2018.