The NFL is finishing Saints head coach Sean Payton and Raiders head coach Jon Gruden $100,000 each for improperly wearing face coverings in the bench area during their game on Monday night, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

According to NFL Network, the Saints and Raiders will also be fined $250,000 each.

After the Raiders' 34-24 win over the Saints, Gruden told reporters that he had already had "the virus" but was trying to be more diligent about wearing his mask.

"I'm doing my best... I'm very sensitive about it. I'm calling the plays," Gruden said. "I apologize. If I get fined, I will have to pay the fine."

The decision to fine both Payton and Gruden comes one day removed from the NFL reportedly fining Pete Carroll of Seattle, Kyle Shanahan of San Francisco and Vic Fangio of Denver for the same infraction.

Payton, Carroll, Shanahan and Fangio all wore neck gaiters during their teams' Week 2 action while Gruden appeared to wear a cloth face mask.

Following Week 1's action, the league sent a memo reminding teams that coaches and staff members must wear face coverings on the sidelines.

"We must remain vigilant and disciplined in following the processes and protocols put in place by not only the league, union and clubs, but also by state and local governments," the memo said.

"The NFL-NFLPA Game Day Protocols... requires all individuals with bench area access (including coaches and members of the club medical staff) to wear face coverings at all times. Failure to adhere to this requirement will result in accountability measures being imposed against offending individuals and/or clubs."

The fines given out this week to the five aforementioned coaches appear to be the first fines that the NFL dolled out to head coaches for improperly wearing face coverings.