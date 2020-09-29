Jim Brown-USA TODAY Sports

The Titans and Vikings have suspended all in-person club activities after three Tennessee players and five personnel members returned positive COVID-19 test results, the NFL announced on Tuesday.

Minnesota hosted the Titans in Week 3 and won 31–30 at U.S. Bank Stadium. As of Tuesday morning, the Vikings have not returned any positive COVID-19 tests but will shut down activities and the facility per NFL protocol, the team said in a statement.

Both teams are working closely with the league, the NFLPA and infectious disease experts to "evaluate close contacts, perform additional testing and monitor developments." Further decisions will be made with health and safety as the "primary" consideration.

According to ESPN's Dianna Russini, the Titans will not be allowed in their facility prior to Saturday with "everything done remotely." Tennessee is next scheduled to host the Steelers on Sunday, Oct. 4 at 1 p.m. Pittsburgh has been told to proceed with game preparations until informed otherwise, the team stated.

The eight total COVID-19 cases, which came after Sunday's game, are confirmed positive cases by the NFL, which means this is the first outbreak within a team this season and it rules out the possibility of false positives. Individual cases have been handled by being placed on the league's COVID-19 list.

Under the NFL's agreement with the NFLPA, all players and essential employees are tested daily during the regular season outside game day. Preseason contests were canceled this year, but all regular-season games through the first three weeks have been held as-scheduled.

The Titans and Vikings are both scheduled to play on Sunday, Oct. 4 at 1 p.m. for their Week 4 matchups against the Steelers and Texans, respectively. The NFL said it will share updates as more information becomes available.