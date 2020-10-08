The NFL is through Week 4 of the 2020 season as the nation battles the COVID-19 crisis, but the year hasn't been without any hiccups across the league.

The Titans and Steelers had to postpone their Week 4 contest due to multiple positive COVID-19 tests, and Cam Newton was forced to sit out New England's matchup with the Chiefs. The coronavirus will likely continue to be a dominant story for the rest of 2020.

So how is COVID-19 impacting the NFL's plans for Week 5? Check out the latest crop of NFL notes and rumors below.

• The NFL is considering a scenario where playoff seeding will be determined by winning percentage rather than a team's number of wins. (Adam Schefter, ESPN)

• The Patriots' facility will remain closed on Thursday after cornerback Stephon Gilmore was placed on the COVID-19 list. (Mike Reiss, ESPN)

• The Titans have now registered 23 positive COVID-19 cases after another positive test result on Thursday. (Teresa M. Walker, Associated Press)

• Eagles cornerback Darius Slay said the NFL should not have played the 2020 season amid the COVID-19 crisis. (Tim McManus, ESPN)

• The Saints will not evacuate from New Orleans prior to Week 5 as Hurricane Delta approaches the gulf coast. (Mike Triplett, ESPN)

• Jack Easterby will serve as the Texans' interim general manager for the rest of 2020. (James Palmer, NFL Network)