NFL Rumors: Titans Hope to Re-Open Facility on Saturday

The NFL has successful completed a quarter of its schedule thus far, but the COVID-19 crisis continues to loom over the league as Week 5 approaches.

The Titans and Steelers had to postpone their Week 4 contest due to multiple positive COVID-19 tests, and Tennessee's Week 5 matchup with the Bills has been moved to Tuesday. New England is reeling after positive tests from Cam Newton and Stephon Gilmore, and the Jets could have a looming COVID-19 crisis on their hands. The NFL doesn't appear to be free from coronavirus fears by any stretch of the imagination.

So how is COVID-19 impacting the NFL's plans for Week 5? Check out the latest crop of NFL notes and rumors below:

• The Titans hope to open their facility on Saturday before facing the Bills on Tuesday. (Albert Breer, The MMQB)

• The Jets closed their facility and sent players home on Friday due to a "presumptive positive," test result. (Pro Football Talk)

• The Bills will not practice on Friday after their Week 5 matchup with the Titans was moved to Tuesday. (Chris Brown, Bills.com)

• The Patriots did not return any positive COVID-19 tests in their latest batch of results. (Logan Mullen, NESN)

• The Buccaneers believe defensive tackle Vita Vea broke in ankle in Thursday's loss to the Bears. (Kevin Patra, NFL Network)