Sports World Reacts to Dak Prescott's Injury

Cowboys star quarterback Dak Prescott suffered a severe ankle injury during Sunday's game against the Giants, which required him to be taken off the field in a stretcher.

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Prescott, a fourth-round pick by the Cowboys in 2016, has started 68 consecutive games for Dallas in his career and was leading the league in completions and passing yards entering Week 5. His injury drew plenty of reactions and well-wishes throughout the NFL and the sports world at large: