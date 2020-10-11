The Philadelphia Eagles enter their Week 5 matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers coming off their first win of the season, a 25-20 victory over the San Francisco 49ers. Pittsburgh comes into Sunday's game having taken a sudden bye in Week 4 after the Titans' COVID-19 outbreak forced their matchup with the Steelers to be postponed until later this season.

How to Watch:

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX

Live Stream: You can stream the game on NFL RedZone on fuboTV.

The Steelers will allow 5,500 fans into Heinz Field on Sunday, permitting spectators for the first time this season, and doing so only after Pennsylvania officials eased their restrictions on outdoor gatherings. Pittsburgh took out the Giants in Week 1, advanced past the Broncos in Week 2 and topped the Texans in Week 3. One strength of the Steelers is their pass rush, which leads the NFL in sacks per game, with 5.0 sacks. Eagles QB Carson Wentz has struggled in the pocket this season, having thrown a league-worst seven interceptions, matching his total from each of the past three years. Wentz has thrown just four TDs, though, he does have a rushing TD in each of Philadelphia's last three games.

The Eagles also enter the matchup with a productive pass rush and come into Sunday's game second in the NFL in sacks per game, with 4.2 per contest. They will look to bring down Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger, who has returned to Pittsburgh's lineup this season after suffering a season-ending shoulder injury early in 2019.

Big Ben has thrown for at least two TDs in each of his three games this year and has tossed just a single interception. His 67% completion percentage is also slightly above his career average.

Ten different Steelers have at least four rushes through three games, though, the team has relied on University of Pittsburgh product James Conner in particular. Conner has topped 100 yards rushing in consecutive games for the first time since 2018.

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET.