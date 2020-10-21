NFL Rumors: Seahawks Among Teams Looking at Antonio Brown

The Seattle Seahawks are one of the teams looking at potentially signing free-agent wide receiver Antonio Brown, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Brown is nearing the end of his eight-game suspension which was issued this summer after multiple violations of the NFL's personal conduct policy.

ESPN reports that Seattle quarterbacks Russell Wilson and Geno Smith have remained in touch with Brown throughout the wideout's suspension and discussed the idea of bringing him to Seattle with him. However, according to ESPN, other teams have also expressed interest in the WR.

Brown missed most of the 2019 season after New England released him in September, and he has repeatedly stated his desire to return to the NFL.

This offseason, the Buccaneers and Ravens were also previously been rumored to have had discussions about adding the 32-year-old WR.

