NFL Rumors: Seahawks Among Teams Looking at Antonio Brown
The Seattle Seahawks are one of the teams looking at potentially signing free-agent wide receiver Antonio Brown, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Brown is nearing the end of his eight-game suspension which was issued this summer after multiple violations of the NFL's personal conduct policy.
ESPN reports that Seattle quarterbacks Russell Wilson and Geno Smith have remained in touch with Brown throughout the wideout's suspension and discussed the idea of bringing him to Seattle with him. However, according to ESPN, other teams have also expressed interest in the WR.
Brown missed most of the 2019 season after New England released him in September, and he has repeatedly stated his desire to return to the NFL.
This offseason, the Buccaneers and Ravens were also previously been rumored to have had discussions about adding the 32-year-old WR.
Check out the latest news and notes from around the NFL:
- The Raiders have placed OT Trent Brown on the reserve/COVID-19 list and sent their offensive lineman home. (Raiders)
- Seattle is signing veteran LB Mychal Kendricks to its practice squad. (Adam Schefter, ESPN)
- Jets QB Sam Darnold was limited in practice on Sunday after missing each of his team's last two games. (Brian Costello, New York Post)
- Damon "Snacks" Harrison declined to join the Dolphins and Buccaneers's active rosters and is ramping up towards joining Seattle's active roster. (Tom Pelissero, NFL Network)
- The Jets are trading OLB Jordan Willis to the 49ers. (Tom Pelissero, NFL Network)