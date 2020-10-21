Washington Football Team name could remain into 2021 season - Sports Illustrated
SI.com
NFL
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search

Washington Football Team Name Could Remain Into 2021 Season

Author:
Publish date:

The Washington Football Team could begin next season with its temporary name, recently hired team president Jason Wright said in an interview with WJLA. 

"There’s a pretty good chance we will be the Washington Football Team next season,” Wright said in the interview, which aired on Tuesday. 

In mid-July, Washington's NFL team announced it would call itself the "Washington Football Team," effective immediately, as it worked to figure out a new name to adopt at a later date. On July 13, the team said it would "retire" its old nickname after facing criticism and pressure from sponsors.

"I think next year is fast because of how the brand has to come together through uniforms, through approval processes through the league," Wright said. 

"We could get there quicker, it's actually pretty hard to get there that quickly because of all the steps that need to happen." 

The team's name change came after several team sponsors, including FedEx, had threatened to end their partnership with the team unless the name was modified. Prior to that, FedEx, Nike and PepsiCo received letters from shareholders and investors challenging them to terminate sponsorships with the franchise unless the change occurred. Nike appeared to remove all Washington gear from its online store soon after. Washington owner Dan Snyder had previously resisted changing the name, even telling USA Today in 2013 to "put it in all caps" that he would never make such a move.

In mid-August, Wright was hired as the team's president, making him the NFL's first-ever Black team president.

YOU MAY LIKE

rob manfred
Play
MLB

Manfred Hopes to Keep Expanded Playoffs, Extra-Innings Format

In an interview with the AP, Rob Manfred said he hopes to keep two innovations from 2020: expanded playoffs and starting extra innings with a runner on second

gregg-marshall-abuse-allegations
Play
College Basketball

Gregg Marshall Allegations Illustrate His Own Weakness

In 2020, when it should be clearly understood that making women symbols of weakness is both inaccurate and objectionable, Gregg Marshall apparently has not evolved.

Washington Football
Play
NFL

Washington Football Team Name Could Remain Into 2021 Season

The Washington Football Team moniker might remain into next season.

Michigan Wolverines
Play
Video

University of Michigan Stay-in-Place Order Will Not Apply to Athletics

All University of Michigan undergraduate students are in an emergency stay-in place order due to a rise in COVID-19 cases. On Tuesday the order was set in place by the Washtenaw County Health Department but it will not impact Michigan's athletic activity at this time. Despite the ...read more

  • 1 hour ago

CBB_Kansas

CBB_Alabama

CBB_South_Carolina

CBB_Auburn