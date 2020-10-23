Bengals RB Joe Mixon Ruled Out vs. Browns

Joe Mixon injury news: Will miss Sunday's game against Browns - Sports Illustrated
Bengals RB Joe Mixon (Foot) Ruled Out vs. Browns

Bengals running back Joe Mixon won't play on Sunday against the Browns because of a foot injury, Cincinnati coach Zac Taylor said. 

"He's just got a foot injury," Taylor said, according to ESPN. "We'll see how this weekend goes. The only thing I'd rule him out for is this game."  

Mixon injured his foot during the Bengals' 31-27 loss to the Colts last weekend. While he finished that game despite the injury, Mixon missed every practice this week. 

The running back is in his fourth season with the Bengals and recently signed a four-year contract extension worth $48 million this September. Mixon has rushed for 428 yards and three touchdowns this year, including one score before his injury in last week's game. 

The Bengals have a 1-4-1 record through six weeks, struggling offensively despite the addition the league's most coveted rookie quarterback in No. 1 pick Joe Burrow. Meanwhile, several players have expressed frustration with coaching decisions. 

Mixon is expected to be replaced by Giovani Bernard, who has just 12 carries and 44 yards this season. Bernard hasn't started a game since 2019. 

The Bengals and Browns are set to kick off at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday. 

