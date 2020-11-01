Report: 'Very Real Possibility' OBJ Played Final Game With Browns

Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. tore his ACL in last Sunday's win over the Bengals. And it's possible his Browns career may be over.

Ian Rapoport's NFL Network said Sunday morning that, "There is a very real possibility that he has played his last game with the Cleveland Browns."

NFL Network notes that if Cleveland was to move on from the WR, it would likely be in an offseason trade compared to a release.

An MRI last Monday confirmed that the three-time Pro Bowler tore the ACL in his left knee and would need surgery.

"I really don't have many words right now definitely not the right ones at least," Beckham Jr. posted Friday on his Instagram story.

"I couldn't tell u why this happened, this one doesn't make much sense, it's not for me to question, but I believe God truly has a plan and is using me for it. Ton of emotions flowing.. just taking some ME time, some time to heal. Thank u all for the Luv... be back soon"

Beckham Jr. exited Sunday's 37–34 win over the Bengals after injuring his knee on quarterback Baker Mayfield's first pass attempt of the game early in the first quarter. The intended pass to Beckham Jr. was intercepted by the Bengals' Darius Phillips. Beckham Jr. chased Phillips down, but made an awkward tackle and headed straight to the locker room following the turnover.

This season, Beckham Jr. caught 23 passes for 319 yards and three touchdowns. He also rushed three times for 72 yards and a touchdown.

Beckham Jr. was traded to the Browns ahead of the 2019 NFL season. He appeared in every game last season for Cleveland, finishing the year with 74 catches, 1,035 yards and four touchdowns.