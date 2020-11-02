NFL Trade Tracker: 49ers Send Kwon Alexander to Saints

The NFL trade market is heating up ahead of Tuesday's deadline.

The 49ers made the first big move on Monday by trading linebacker Kwon Alexander to the Saints. San Francisco will acquire a conditional fifth-round pick in exchange for Alexander, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports New Orleans linebacker Kiko Alonso will also be sent to the 49ers as part of the deal.

According to Rapoport, San Francisco has shopped Alexander "on and off for the last few months," but needed him to be healthy first. The LSU product underwent surgery for a biceps injury in March after missing time at the end of the 2019 regular season for pectoral surgery. The 26-year-old started five games this season but hasn't played since after suffering a high-ankle sprain against the Dolphins.

Alexander was in his second season with the 49ers after signing with them as a free last season. He spent the first four years of his career with the Buccaneers after they selected him in the fourth round in the 2015 draft.

In five games, Alexander has tallied 30 tackles.

Check out the latest trade news and rumors around the NFL: