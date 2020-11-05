Raiders offensive tackle Trent Brown was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, the team announced Thursday.

Brown, who missed nearly two full weeks of practice after a positive COVID-19 test last month, will return to the reserve list because he is still experiencing complications from the virus, according to The MMQB's Albert Breer.

According to Breer, Brown is likely to miss Sunday's game vs. the Chargers.

Brown was reportedly released from a Cleveland hospital on Monday. According to multiple reports, Brown was hospitalized Sunday after air entered his bloodstream during a pregame IV in the Raiders' locker room ahead of Las Vegas's game vs. the Browns.

The veteran tackle reportedly needed medical attention and was wheeled out of the locker room before the start of the game.

“Very glad to report he’s up and seems to be doing well,” Raiders head coach Jon Gruden said earlier this week. “We’re awaiting some of the results of some of the extensive tests that they did today and yesterday. I don’t have anything to report other than he had an issue.”

Brown, 27, signed a four-year, $66 million deal with the Raiders in 2019.

He joined the franchise after stints with the Patriots and 49ers. He started 11 games last season and made the 2019 Pro Bowl. Brown has played in just two games in 2020.