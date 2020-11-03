Report: Raiders' Trent Brown Released From Hospital

Raiders right tackle Trent Brown was released Monday from a hospital in Cleveland and is headed back to Las Vegas, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported.

NFL Network's Ian Rapaport reported Sunday that Brown was hospitalized after air entered his bloodstream during a pregame IV in the Raiders locker room at FirstEnergy Stadium before Las Vegas took on the Browns. Brown needed medical attention and was wheeled out of the locker room before the start of the game.

Brown, 27, signed a four-year, $66 million deal with the Raiders in 2019. The Raiders had just removed Brown from the team's reserve/COVID-19 list on Friday.

Raiders coach Jon Gruden said Monday in his weekly Zoom media conference that the team is waiting for the test results from Brown.

"I want to really thank our medical staff, what a job they did in an emergency situation," Gruden said. "We're just happy he's up and around, and once we get the official word as to what's wrong with Trent, we'll let you know."

In 2019, a pectoral injury ended Brown's season and a calf issue kept him from showcasing his full potential during training camp. This season, Brown has played in one game when the Raiders faced Kansas City on Oct. 11.

Brown tested positive for coronavirus two weeks ago.

The Raiders (4-3) are scheduled to play the Chargers on Sunday at SoFi Stadium.

Brown was drafted with the 27th pick in the seventh round of the 2015 NFL draft by the 49ers.