Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Texans, the team announced on Friday.

Minshew was expected to not play in the Week 9 contest while he is dealing with a thumb injury. Rookie quarterback Jake Luton will start in Minshew's absence.

On Monday, coach Doug Marrone announced Luton was expected to start on Sunday.

"We might as well look," Marrone said. "We might as well see what we have. Go ahead and play him, and let's go."

Luton passed for more than 2,700 yards and threw 28 touchdowns at Oregon State last season. The rookie has yet to take a snap this season after Jacksonville selected him in the sixth round of the 2020 NFL draft.

"We'll see how he plays against a live rush. We know how he plays without a live rush. He's done some good things," Marrone said on Monday. "I'm sure there will be some things he wants to take back. You just hope the good plays are good and the bad things don't kill you."

Minshew, Jacksonville's second-year QB, has throw 13 touchdowns and five interceptions this season. He is just 7-12 as the Jaguars' starter over the last two seasons.

On Oct. 29, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that Minshew had multiple fractures and a strained ligament in his right thumb. He didn't tell the team about his injury until Week 7, despite first feeling pain in his thumb in Jacksonville's Oct. 11 loss to the Texans

The Jaguars, who are coming off a bye week, sit in last place in the AFC South at 1–6.