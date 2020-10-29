Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew's status for Week 9 is uncertain due to a thumb injury, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

X-rays taken this week revealed Minshew has multiple fractures and a strained ligament in his right thumb. He has been dealing with the injuries since Jacksonville's Oct. 11 loss to the Texans, but he didn't tell the team about his injury until this week, reports Schefter.

Minshew had a postgame X-ray taken in Los Angeles when he told the team about his pain after the Jaguars' 39–29 loss to the Chargers.

Jacksonville has a bye this week, which will give Minshew time to heal. However, his status for the team's Week 9 game against Houston remains unknown.

Earlier this month, Jaguars coach Doug Marrone said he wouldn't rule out sitting Minshew if he didn't improve. The starter's thumb injury could sway Marrone to lean on backup quarterback Mike Glennon.

Minshew struggled in the Jaguars' losses to the Lions and Chargers, completing only 54.9% percent of his passes (39-for-71) during those games. His thumb injury would likely impacted his accuracy.

The Washington State product started 12 games for the Jaguars in 2019 and entered this season as the franchise's undisputed starter after the team traded Nick Foles in March. Minshew threw for 512 yards and six touchdowns during his first two games of the season but has struggled since.

In seven games, he's tallied 1,855 yards, 13 touchdowns and five interceptions. He had six interceptions in 14 games last season.

The Jaguars are 1–6 and sit in third place in the AFC South.