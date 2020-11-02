SI.com
NFL Rumors: Jags Rookie Jake Luton Expected to Start vs. Texans

Jaguars rookie quarterback Jake Luton is expected to start Sunday against the Texans, head coach Doug Marrone said on Monday. 

"We might as well look," Marrone said. "We might as well see what we have. Go ahead and play him, and let's go."

Luton, the team's sixth-round pick in the 2020 NFL draft, will replace Gardner Minshew, who is dealing with a thumb injury. Minshew could be inactive on Sunday due to the injury. The second-year QB has throw 13 touchdowns and five interceptions this season and is just 7-12 as the Jaguars' starter over the last two seasons.

Luton passed for more than 2,700 yards and threw 28 touchdowns at Oregon State last season. He has yet to take a snap this season. 

"We'll see how he plays against a live rush. We know how he plays without a live rush. He's done some good things," Marrone said. "I'm sure there will be some things he wants to take back. You just hope the good plays are good and the bad things don't kill you."

Veteran quarterback Mike Glennon is expected to back up Luton on Sunday. 

Check out the latest news and notes from around the NFL. 

  • Seahawks DE Damontre Moore has been suspended six games without pay for violating the NFL policy on performance-enhancing substances. (NFL)
  • Both 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo and TE George Kittle are expected to miss multiple weeks due to injury. (Adam Schefter, ESPN)
  • Bears WR Javon Wims has been suspended two games after throwing two punches at a Saints DB on Sunday.  (NFL)
  • Packers running back AJ Dillon has tested positive for COVID-19. (Tom Pelissero, NFL Network)
  • Ravens star cornerback Marlon Humphrey announced he has tested positive for coronavirus.
  • The 49ers traded linebacker Kwon Alexander to the Saints. (Adam Schefter, ESPN)
  • The Chargers have traded DB Desmond King to the Titans. (Adam Schefter, ESPN

