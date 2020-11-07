The Ravens have elevated wide receiver Dez Bryant from their practice squad roster, making him eligible to play against the Colts on Sunday, according to ESPN's Field Yates.

Bryant, 31, has spent two weeks with Baltimore after he signed with the practice squad in late October.

"I told you I'm covered confident and thankful," Bryant tweeted on Saturday. "I don't care who hate it [sic]."

The Ravens elevated Bryant to add depth at wide receiver after listing Devin Duvernay as questionable for Sunday's game with a thigh injury.

When asked about Bryant's playing status on Friday, coach John Harbaugh wouldn't reveal his timetable for the veteran WR.

"When we feel like he's ready to come up, in shape, knows the offense well enough and has enough compatibility with Lamar [Jackson] on enough plays, then we’ll bring him up," Harbaugh said. "So, when it happens … I think it will happen. I don't think it's something you want to force-feed in there. So, we'll just have to see as we go.”

Bryant has not played in an NFL game since November 2017.

He signed a one-year deal with the Saints in November 2018 but tore his Achilles in his first practice with his new team. The three-time Pro Bowler's signing came after a long free agency following his April 2018 release from the Cowboys, and he remained unsigned at the start of the 2018 season.

Bryant is the Cowboys' all-time leader in touchdown catches (73) and sits fifth in receiving yards (7,459).

The Colts will host the Ravens in Indianapolis on Sunday. Kickoff is slated for 1 p.m. ET.