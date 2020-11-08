Washington quarterback Kyle Allen was carted off the field in the first quarter of Sunday's game vs. the Giants.

According to The MMQB's Albert Breer, Allen has a dislocated ankle and a small chip in the ankle.

He will reportedly get an MRI on Monday.

The injury occurred on a first-down play when Giants safety Jabrill Peppers blitzed the Washington QB. Peppers hit Allen in the left leg, causing Allen's left leg to whip backward.

Peppers was called for a 15-yard penalty on the play.

Allen was on the field for several minutes following the hit and was carted off the field. He waved to the Washington crowd as he headed into the stadium tunnel.

Allen completed five of his seven pass attempts on Sunday for 62 yards before the injury.

He was replaced by Washington backup QB Alex Smith.

Washington fell to the Giants, 23-20.