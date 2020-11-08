Texans star defensive lineman J.J. Watt is a "virtual certainty" to be moved ahead of next season, according to CBS Sports' Jason La Canfora.

According to CBS Sports, players in the Texans locker room are bracing for a Watt trade this offseason, with another source telling CBS Sports that "Watt's done everything they could have ever asked for, and this chapter is closing."

Several general managers who explored significant trade talks with the Texans also came away convinced that a trade involving is inevitable, according to CBS Sports.

Watt, 31, was asked this past Wednesday if he believes he'll finish his career in Houston.

"I don't think it's any secret that I don't have 10 years left in this league," Watt said, via Sarah Barshop of ESPN. "I personally believe that I do have a few more great ones left in me. But you also can't ... I'm not looking to rebuild. I'm looking to go after a championship, and that's what I want to do. So, whatever is in the best interest of the Houston Texans, that's in the best interest of myself."

The former three-time Defensive Player of the Year has one season left on his contract extension, worth $1.75 million, though none of that money is guaranteed.

Watt's name was floated in trade rumors in recent weeks, but The MMQB's Albert Breer reported in late October that Watt was one of the players off limits from a mid-season deal.

Kickoff for Houston (1–6) vs. Jacksonville (1–6) on Sunday is set for 1 p.m. ET.

