Report: Antonio Brown Allegedly Destroyed Security Camera

Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown was accused last month of destroying a surveillance camera and throwing his bicycle at a security-guard shack at the Hollywood, Fla., gated community where he lives, according to a police report obtained by the Miami Herald.

According to the Herald, local police determined they had probable cause to charge Brown with misdemeanor criminal mischief, but the homeowners association president elected not to press chargers fearing Brown “may retaliate against her employees."

The alleged incident, which took place Oct. 15, occurred less than two weeks before Brown signed with Tampa Bay. According to the Herald, police said Brown appeared angered when a guest of his was denied access inside the complex.

“Brown then approached the guard shack and began to strike one of the surveillance cameras, causing it to break,” the police report reportedly said.

The wide receiver reportedly later returned and cursed the gate's guard and allegedly threw his bike at the security gate arm.

“It’s not that we’re afraid of him,” Sylvia Berman, the HOA president, told the Herald on Monday. Instead, she said the board thought the incident was too minor to press charges and that the NFL veteran agreed to replace the camera.

Antonio Brown Timeline: The Path From the Patriots to the Buccaneers

The Hollywood police department “exceptionally cleared” the case on Nov. 5, according to the Herald.

A spokesperson for Brown told the newspaper that, “One of the issues involved difficulties that visiting friends and family experienced while attempting to access a visitor gate. That and all other issues have been fully and amicably resolved, and everyone is getting along just fine."

The Bucs said in a statement they were "aware of the reported incident involving Antonio Brown prior to his signing."

"When Antonio joined us, we were clear about what we expected and required of him. Thus far, he has met all the expectations we have in place," the team added in a statement.

Brown recently finished an eight-game suspension, which the NFL issued this summer after multiple violations of the league's personal conduct policy.

Among other previous legal incidents, this past June, Brown, 32, pleaded no contest to burglary and battery charges, which stemmed from a January 2020 incident. As part of his no contest, he was ordered to serve two years of probation and 100 hours of community service.

Last fall, Britney Taylor, Brown's former trainer, also accused the wide receiver of sexual assault and rape in a civil lawsuit. Sports Illustrated later published a follow-up story, which detailed a second allegation allegation of sexual misconduct by Brown.

Brown has played in two games with Tampa Bay. He has 10 total catches for 100 yards receiving.