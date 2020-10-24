Antonio Brown Timeline: The Path From the Patriots to the Buccaneers

Antonio Brown reportedly agreed to a one-year deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Oct. 23. According to multiple reports, the deal is believed to have significant financial upside for Brown. Bucs quarterback Tom Brady, who briefly played with Brown last year, reportedly pushed the team to sign the 32-year-old wide receiver.

Brown is nearing the end of his eight-game suspension which was issued this summer after multiple violations of the NFL's personal conduct policy. He would be eligible to play Week 9 when Tampa hosts the Saints.

Here's a timeline of the events involving Brown following his release from the Patriots.

September 20, 2019: Sports Illustrated published a follow-up to its original story Sept. 16 story, which detailed an allegation of sexual misconduct against Brown, revealing that Brown had also sent threatening and intimidating text messages to the aforementioned accuser. New England released Brown that afternoon.

September 22, 2019: Brown, by then under investigation by the NFL, took to Twitter and declared he would no longer play in the league.

November 7, 2019: Brown appeared to lash out at the NFL in a series of tweets, including one that said, "F--- the NFL." However, he later apologized for the messages.

November 21, 2019: Brown filed three counterclaims against Britney Taylor, who previously accused the wide receiver of several acts of sexual misconduct.

December 27, 2019: The Saints call in Brown for his first workout with a team since being released. He reportedly leaves them "impressed," but nothing comes of it as NFL Network's Ian Rapaport said he would likely be placed on the commissioner's exempt list, leaving him ineligible to play. Several days later, Brown posts an Instagram video calling the workout a "publicity stunt."

January 23, 2020: Brown turned himself into Broward County (Fla.) Jail and was charged with battery, burglary of an unoccupied conveyance and criminal mischief.

January 28, 2020: A Florida judge freed Brown from house arrest, allowing him to travel freely as he awaited trial for attacking the driver of a moving truck.

"I put myself in a bad predicament," Brown told USA Today. "I'm out of it now, man. Unfortunate situation, but we don't make excuses and we're going to make the best of it."

January 29, 2020: NFL commissioner Roger Goodell told reporters the NFL wants to help Brown get "on the right track," saying it would do everything it could to help the free-agent wide receiver.

March 26, 2020: Throughout the offseason, rumors swirled about Brown's potential NFL future. The Ravens and Seahawks were among the teams often thought of as possible Brown destinations. Another of the rumored destinations was the Buccaneers. However, on an appearance on CBS Sports Radio, Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians said Brown joining the Bucs was "not going to happen."

June 12, 2020: Brown pleaded no contest to the burglary and battery charges, which stemmed from the January incident. He was ordered to serve two years of probation and 100 hours of community service.

July 20, 2020: Brown posted another series of tweets saying he was done playing in the NFL. "[At] this point the risk is greater than the reward thank you everyone who been part of this journey I sincerely thank you for everything! life goes on 84!" Brown tweeted.

July 31, 2020: The NFL announced it had suspended Brown eight games for multiple violations of the league's personal-conduct policy. Brown was advised at the time that any future violations of the league's Personal Conduct Policy will result in more significant discipline. Brown's suspension also took effect in Week 1, despite him not being on a roster.

October 23, 2020: Brown reportedly agreed to a one-year deal with the Buccaneers, his third franchise in the last 15 months.