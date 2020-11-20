Report: Taysom Hill to Start Over Jameis Winston on Sunday

Saints quarterback Taysom Hill is expected to start over Jameis Winston in Sunday's game against the Falcons, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Coach Sean Payton has declined to name a starter for Sunday's game, though Hill reportedly took starter reps in practice this week, reports Schefter.

The reported decision comes as Drew Brees is expected to miss at least two weeks with multiple rib fractures on both sides of his chest and a collapsed lung on the right side. Brees, 41, reportedly sustained two fractured ribs against the 49ers on Sunday and three others in Week 9 against the Buccaneers. He did not play the second half of Sunday's 27-13 win vs. the 49ers.

Brees was replaced on Sunday by Winston, who went 6-of-10 for 63 yards.

The Saints have used Hill in a variety of roles since he joined the team in 2017, including at quarterback, running back and special teams. Sunday will mark Hill's NFL first start at quarterback.

Payton has been a longtime supporter of Hill and stated this offseason that the 30-year-old deserved to be Brees's backup. That declaration came before New Orleans signed Winston on April 26.

The Saints signed Hill to a two-year extension on the same day they finalized a deal with Winston.

Hill has completed four of five pass attempts this season for 86 yards. He's tallied 34 carries, 186 rush yards and one touchdown while adding six receptions for 74 yards and another score.