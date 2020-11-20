Report: Taysom Hill to Start Over Jameis Winston on Sunday

SI.com
NFL
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search

Report: Saints QB Taysom Hill Expected to Start Over Jameis Winston vs. Falcons

Author:
Publish date:

Saints quarterback Taysom Hill is expected to start over Jameis Winston in Sunday's game against the Falcons, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Coach Sean Payton has declined to name a starter for Sunday's game, though Hill reportedly took starter reps in practice this week, reports Schefter. 

The reported decision comes as Drew Brees is expected to miss at least two weeks with multiple rib fractures on both sides of his chest and a collapsed lung on the right side. Brees, 41, reportedly sustained two fractured ribs against the 49ers on Sunday and three others in Week 9 against the Buccaneers. He did not play the second half of Sunday's 27-13 win vs. the 49ers.

Brees was replaced on Sunday by Winston, who went 6-of-10 for 63 yards.

The Saints have used Hill in a variety of roles since he joined the team in 2017, including at quarterback, running back and special teams. Sunday will mark Hill's NFL first start at quarterback.

Payton has been a longtime supporter of Hill and stated this offseason that the 30-year-old deserved to be Brees's backup. That declaration came before New Orleans signed Winston on April 26.

The Saints signed Hill to a two-year extension on the same day they finalized a deal with Winston.

Hill has completed four of five pass attempts this season for 86 yards. He's tallied 34 carries, 186 rush yards and one touchdown while adding six receptions for 74 yards and another score. 

YOU MAY LIKE

michael thomas
Play
Fantasy

NFL DFS Week 11: Wide Receivers Report - Shove Em All In For Michael Thomas

An in-depth NFL DFS guide to the Week 11 wide receivers to target and fade when setting your daily lineups.

bj-armstrong-michael-jordan-lead
Play
NBA

B.J. Armstrong: From Bulls PG to NBA Agent

Three-time champ and current agent B.J. Armstrong draws on his NBA career to help players navigate the ever-evolving game.

The Dodgers are reportedly interested in trading for Rockies third baseman Nolan Arenado.
Play
MLB

MLB Rumors: Dodgers Interested in Acquiring Nolan Arenado

The Dodgers have reportedly shown interest in trading for Rockies third baseman Nolan Arenado this offseason.

taysom-hill-start-saints-falcons
Play
NFL

Report: Taysom Hill to Start Over Jameis Winston on Sunday

Despite Winston replacing Drew Brees in last Sunday's game, Hill is expected to be named this weekend's starter.

USATSI_15204417
Play
Fantasy

Fantasy Football Buy Low Week 11: Is D.K. Metcalf a Sell High Candidate Down the Stretch?

"The Fantasy Exec" runs through his weekly list of players to buy low or sell high on entering Week 11 of the fantasy football season.

Jurgen-Klopp-Mohamed-Salah-Liverpool
Play
Soccer

Klopp, Salah 'Are Fine' After Star Went to Brother's Wedding, Got COVID-19

Mohamed Salah tested positive for coronavirus on international duty, during which he went to his brother's wedding.

Cowboys Greg Zuerlein Fantasy Football
Play
Fantasy

Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 11: Kickers - Sleepers, Busts, Matchups

Start 'em and sit 'em kickers for Week 11 from senior fantasy football expert Michael Fabiano.

joe-girardi
Play
MLB

Which Team Disappointed Most in 2020?

A lot has been disappointing about 2020. Let's just focus on baseball teams.