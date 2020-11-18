NFL Rumors: Drew Brees Expected to Miss at Least Two Weeks

SI.com
NFL
NFL Rumors: Saints QB Drew Brees Expected to Miss at Least Two Weeks

Saints quarterback Drew Brees is expected to miss at least two weeks with multiple rib fractures on both sides of his chest and a collapsed lung on the right side, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

According to NFL Network, the Saints have no current plan to put the veteran quarterback on injured reserve.

ESPN's Ed Werder reported earlier this week that Brees sustained two fractured ribs against the 49ers on Sunday and three others in Week 9 against the Buccaneers. 

Brees, 41, did not play the second half of Sunday's 27-13 win vs. the 49ers.

"He took a heavy shot in the first half. As he came out in the second half, he felt it was really impacting him," head coach Payton told reporters on Sunday. 

Payton declined to provide an update on Brees's status on Wednesday.

Brees was replaced Sunday by Jameis Winston, who went 6-for-10 for 63 yards. Payton has not yet announced a starting quarterback for this week's matchup vs. the Falcons. 

In Week 12, New Orleans travels to Denver and plays the Broncos. 

Check out the latest news and notes from around the NFL

  • Cowboys QB Andy Dalton was activated Wednesday from the reserve/COVID-19 list. (Cowboys)
  • Panthers star RB Christian McCaffrey is not expected to play Sunday vs. the Lions. (Panthers)
  • The Chiefs are expected to sign former Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker to their practice squad. (Mike Garafolo, NFL Network)
  • A Rams player tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday night, the team's first since training camp. (Lindsey Thiry, ESPN)

