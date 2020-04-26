The New Orleans Saints appear to be bolstering their quarterback room around Drew Brees.

The Saints are signing Taysom Hill to a two-year extension, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. This comes after Yahoo Sports' Charles Robinson reported early Sunday morning that New Orleans was finalizing a deal with former Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston.

In essence, the extension gives Hill an additional year with the franchise. He previously had agreed to a one-year, $4.6 million tender this offseason, and he's now tied to the team through the 2021 season. According to Robinson, Hill's new deal is worth $21 million with $16 million guaranteed and another $1 million of incentives.

Winston reportedly was not guaranteed that he would be New Orleans's No. 2 quarterback, and he will instead be competing against both Hill and 2020 seventh-round pick Tommy Stevens. Brees will be the team's starter after he also reached a two-year extension with New Orleans this offseason.

According to the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Winston turned down a more lucrative offer elsewhere to instead have the opportunity to learn from Brees.

