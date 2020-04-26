The New Orleans Saints appear to be bolstering their quarterback room around Drew Brees.
The Saints are signing Taysom Hill to a two-year extension, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. This comes after Yahoo Sports' Charles Robinson reported early Sunday morning that New Orleans was finalizing a deal with former Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston.
In essence, the extension gives Hill an additional year with the franchise. He previously had agreed to a one-year, $4.6 million tender this offseason, and he's now tied to the team through the 2021 season. According to Robinson, Hill's new deal is worth $21 million with $16 million guaranteed and another $1 million of incentives.
Winston reportedly was not guaranteed that he would be New Orleans's No. 2 quarterback, and he will instead be competing against both Hill and 2020 seventh-round pick Tommy Stevens. Brees will be the team's starter after he also reached a two-year extension with New Orleans this offseason.
According to the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Winston turned down a more lucrative offer elsewhere to instead have the opportunity to learn from Brees.
Check out the latest news and rumors around the NFL:
- Despite picking Jordan Love No. 26 overall in the 2020 NFL draft, the Packers plan on having Aaron Rodgers be their starter for a "very long time." (GB HC Matt LaFelur via ESPN's Rob Demovsky)
- The Los Angeles Rams were among the teams that explored acquiring Trent Williams before his eventual trade to the 49ers. (Mike Garafolo, NFL Network)
- The 49ers and Williams will not rush into an extension. Instead, the veteran OT is expected to instead play out the final year of his contract. (Nick Wagoner, ESPN)
- Despite using a fourth-round pick on guard John Simpson, the Raiders plan on keeping veteran guard Gabe Jackson. "The future of Gabe Jackson? He's our starting right guard," GM Mike Mayock said. (Adam Hill, Las Vegas Review-Journal)
- Lions GM Bob Quinn said his team did not back out of a trade with the Texans during the draft Friday night. Texans coach and GM Bill O'Brien appeared angry and walked off-camera during the draft broadcast, and The Houston Chronicle reported Detroit "backed out at [the] last instant." (Kyle Meinke, MLive.com)
- No. 1 pick Joe Burrow has been studying Cincinnati's offense for weeks and will be ready to compete for the starting job right away. (Adam Schefter, ESPN)