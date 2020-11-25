Injured 49ers CB Suspended Two Games for PED Violation

SI.com
Injured 49ers CB K’Waun Williams Suspended Two Games for PED Violation

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Injured San Francisco 49ers cornerback K’Waun Williams has been suspended two games for violating the league’s policy on performance-enhancing substances.

Williams was already sidelined by a high ankle sprain but now will officially be suspended the next two weeks. He is eligible to return after the Week 13 game against Buffalo.

The Niners also announced Tuesday that they have opened the injured reserve practice windows for running backs Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson Jr.

Mostert has been out with a sprained left ankle since Week 6. Wilson went down the following week with a sprained ankle.

San Francisco also signed safety Chris Edwards to a one-year deal, and signed safety Kai Nacua and receiver Shawn Poindexter to the practice squad.

